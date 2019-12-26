Homicide unit investigating death of 55-year-old man in TCHC building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man died in a Toronto Community Housing building.

Police say Special TCHC Constables were conducting a well-being check on Sunday afternoon at 251 Sherbourne St., near Dundas, when they found the man's body inside an apartment.

They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's since been identified as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic.

Police say his death marks the city's 74th homicide of the year.

They're asking anyone with information - especially persons who may have been aware of his whereabouts between December 16 and 22 - to come forward.

- With files from Jackie Rosen/NEWSTALK1010