Hospital tech charged in series of alleged sexual assaults

A 48-year-old hospital technician is facing sexual assault charges in a series of alleged assaults, dating back to January of 2018.

A woman who was a patient at the Toronto Western Hospital, near Dundas and Bathurst, claims she was sexually assaulted while there, more than two years ago.

A similar case was reported to police by a woman, who claims she was sexually assaulted while at the Humber River Hospital, back in September of 2018.

Almost two years later, police say they recieved details of another alleged incident at the Humber River Hospital, this time by a 36-year-old woman.

Police charged 48-year-old Syed Zaki, with three counts of sexual assault. Cops say he'd been working as a hospital technician at the time of the alleged incidents.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police, but Zaki will be in court on October 6th.