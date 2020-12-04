House fire in Brampton leads to murder charge

A terrible story out of Brampton — where a family is grieving the loss of a loved one.

Peel Police say a 33-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge along with five charges of attempted murder.

Emergency crews responded to a house near Williams Parkway and McLaughlin around 4:00 a.m. this morning. They found a house on Martindale Crescent fully engulfed.

Five people inside the home were found outside — a 34-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man, and three children ages 11, 9, and 4.

Inside the home, a woman believed to be 61 years old was found dead.

Police say this was a case of intimate partner and family violence.

Helder Vertentes-Arruda, from Brampton, has been arrested and charged. All the occupants of the home are known to the accused.

