Housing market expected to heat up in 2020

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to buy a home, get ready for a hotter housing market in 2020.

There are signs that it could be tougher for buyers, with more bidding wars and offers above the asking price.

That's the suggestion from real estate agents based on new numbers from the Toronto Real Estate Board.

2019 saw a sales increase and a drop in new listings, putting home owners in the driver's seat as prices keep climbing.

The price of the average home in the GTA shot up 12 percent to $837,000 last month

If you own a detached house in the city of Toronto, it's now worth almost $1.32 million dollars; an increase of over $170,000 in a year.