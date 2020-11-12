How bad could the second wave get? We'll find out today

Where is COVID-19 headed next and just how bad is it going to get?

We'll get an update later today.

The province is set to release new modelling data, offering up projections on where case numbers and deaths could be headed.

It appears the virus is spreading faster than predicted in the last set of data.

It predicted 800-1,200 new cases a day through November.

Ontario has recorded more than 1,200 cases in each of the last four days, including more than 1,400 yesterday.