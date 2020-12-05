How close is Canada to receiving delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

Canada's procurement minister says as soon as she knows when the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive here she will share the information with Canadians.

Anita Anand says the contracts to buy seven different COVID-19 vaccines had to be vague about delivery dates at first because nobody knew if the vaccines would be successful.

She says now that several of them are on the verge of approval here, talks are underway to get specific delivery dates.

Anand says talks with vaccine makers began in earnest at the beginning of July, and contracts with Moderna and Pfizer were in place in less than four weeks.

Contracts for the other five were signed over the next three months.

Health Canada's approval for the Pfizer vaccine is imminent and the first doses are expected in early January.



