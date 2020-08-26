iHeartRadio

How is the province going to manage COVID-19 outbreaks in schools?

classroom

Ontario has released new guidance to parents and educators to help prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

The province says parents must screen children daily and they should not attend class if they have any symptoms of the virus.

Teachers and principals will be asked to isolate any child that develops symptoms at school and send the child home when a parent can pick them up.

A child must be symptom free for 24 hours before they are allowed to return to school.

Students with symptoms are recommended, but not required, to get a COVID-19 test to return to class.

Schools will be required to advise parents of any positive tests while not identifying the student.

 