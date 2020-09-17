How many will you have to disinvite from your next party? We could find out today.

The province has promised heavier fines and stricter social gathering rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 and today, we could find out exactly what those new rules will look like.

"There's going to be some severe, severe fines for people who want to ignore the regulations and the guidelines, so it's going to be severe, they're going to be the highest in the country and they're going to be under provincial jurisdiction," Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday.

He said the dollar amount for fines will hopefully be released today.

Mayor John Tory on NEWSTALK 1010's The Rush suggested he'd like to see fines run into the thousands.

Ford was scheduled to meet with municipal mayors and their health officials in places like Toronto, Brampton and Ottawa to discuss how to restrict current social gathering limits.

The current cap is 50 for indoor and 100 for outdoor.

Ottawa's mayor has suggested those numbers be decreased to 10 and 20 respectively.

The city of Toronto has said it will bring in stricter mask rules as well. Officials have suggested that could include workplaces.

Starting today, the TTC is requiring its staff to wear masks in all shared TTC spaces both inside and outside. Drivers are now required to wear masks even if they're behind a barrier.

With files from Lucas Meyer