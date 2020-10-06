How the TDSB's class reorganization will impact students

With so many elementary school students opting for virtual learning instead of in-person learning this year, the TDSB will be moving around teachers and possibly students.



In an email sent out to in-person elementary school parents this evening, the TDSB says typically adjustments are made approximately two weeks into the school year and because of the delayed start, the board is now at a point where they can reorganize.



"While this is a routine process that happens every school year, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the creation of the Virtual School has resulted in a need for more significant class adjustments and the distribution of teachers between in-person schools and the Virtual School."



Here's a break-down of how teachers will be moved around:

12 schools – Gain of 1 or 2 teachers

136 schools – No change to teacher allocation

161 schools - Loss of up to 1 teacher

97 schools - Loss of 1.5 to 2.0 teachers

36 schools - Loss of 2.5 to 3.0 teachers

21 schools - Loss of 3.5 to 4.0 teachers

9 schools - Loss of more than 4 teachers

The board says if a child is in an impacted class, the parents will be contacted directly by their school later this week.