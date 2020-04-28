How well is social distancing working? We could find out today

We are expecting new numbers today from the Federal Government on where the COVID-19 pandemic is going and how many Canadians could become sick.

Government officials will hold a briefing at noon today.

It's the second time they've released this kind of data.

On April 9th, modelling projections suggested 11,000 to 22,000 Canadians could die of COVID-19 and that 2.5 to five percent of the population could be infected.

Today's update could give us a sense of how well social distancing measures are working.