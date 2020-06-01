How will protests, large gatherings impact COVID-19 numbers?

A couple of weekends ago, it was 10,000 people packed into Trinity Bellwoods Park, because the weather was nice.

This past weekend, it was a protest against anti-black racism that drew thousands to the city's downtown.

Both events were wildly different, but the health impacts could be the same.

One of Ontario's top doctors says officials will be watching how things play out in terms of COVID-19 cases after this weekend's protest.

"Obviously we're very closely monitoring the numbers and we don't want to see any more increases, we don't want to see spikes," Dr. Barbara Yaffe said in a news conference Monday. "I think that if people were very close and they weren't wearing masks, there's always the potential risk for transmission."

Yaffe also has advice for anyone who was at the protest.

"They have to watch now for signs and symptoms for 14 days," she said. "The incubation period can be from two days all the way up to 14 days and if they develop symptoms they should be going to an assessment centre to get tested."

Toronto's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, was asked if there had been any positive cases of the virus stemming from that gathering at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

"To my knowledge, not yet, we are continuing to receive data on a daily basis on new cases," de Villa said.

She added that one of the reasons for the slight bump in positive test numbers today, could be attributed to more testing being done.

de Villa says officials will be keeping track of where new cases stem from, and see if they can draw a line to any particular event.

"We certainly will keep... the public informed on what we see over the course of the next several days, and what connections we can make back to particular events or happenings in our city."