How will the stay-at-home order be enforced? NEWSTALK 1010 gets answers

NEWSTALK 1010 is getting you answers about the province's stay-at-home order and the power police have to enforce it.

Jeff McGuire, Executive Director of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, tells us police do not have the authority to enter any homes or stop a vehicle solely to check compliance with the stay-at-home order.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones echoed that on NEWSTALK 1010's The Showgram.

"Absent of any other reason why you might be pulled over, example speeding, then no, people should not expect that they would be pulled over just for the purpose of asking why they're out," Jones explained.

McGuire says you will not be forced to explain why you are out of your home.

Both McGuire and Jones tell us you do not need a letter from your employer to prove that you are travelling to or from work.