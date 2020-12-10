Hudson's Bay Company wants court to review Ontario's lockdown restrictions

The Hudson's Bay Company has made an application for judicial review, calling Ontario's lockdown restrictions for non-essential retailers in Toronto and Peel unreasonable and unfair.



In a statement provided to NEWSTALK1010, the retail company says public health data does not support that retail shopping is contributing to the spread of COVID-19.



The company says it's asking for the courts to recognize "the unfairness of the current situation and the need for a fair and evidence-based solution that puts health and safety first" without jeopardizing the livelihoods of businesses.



HBC was one of 46 other retailers last week who signed an open letter to the province asking for a 25 per cent capacity limit on all retailers across the province.