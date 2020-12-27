Hundreds from the GTA participate in global protests in solidarity with farmers in India

Hundreds of demonstrators from across the GTA are out in support of farmers in India today. It's all part of ongoing global protests for the cause.

A member of the Newstalk1010 team spotted a couple hundred vehicles, with banners, heading northbound on the Don Valley Parkway just after noon today.

The slow-moving protest was seen heading toward the Bayview-Bloor extension. As they've done in previous weeks to bring attention to the cause, the procession of vehicles turns around to make the trek along the DVP again.

Expect some traffic delays in the area this afternoon.

Meantime, a rally is underway at Hurontario and Steeles in Brampton. Several dozen people are on site right now, however it's not impacting traffic at this time, but organizers say they're expecting hundreds of supporters to attend.

Organizer Sam Gill tells CP24 they are rallying in solidarity with poor Indian farmers who are protesting the Indian government's new agricultural reform laws, which he says favour the rich corporate sector.

"An Indian farmer, on average, owns 2.6 acres of land. His average earning is $200.00 a month. Out of the $200.00 a month that he earns, a $100.00 goes to his debt service - because they are so heavily indebted. That's why there are thousands of farmer suicides in India, who just cannot pay their bills," says Gill. He added that farmers were not consulted about the new legislation.

Organizers say as Canadians, they believe they have a voice in the international community and want to bring attention to what's going on, on the other side of the world. They're urging the Canadian Government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leaders of the opposition parties, Premier Doug Ford and others to stand up for what they say is a violation of democracy and a violation of the basic human rights of farmers.

Rally participants say if the international community does not stand up for the farmers, they will continue to lose their livelihood and their lives.