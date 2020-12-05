iHeartRadio

Hundreds gather for Toronto rally in solidarity with farmers in India

Farmers

Hundreds turned out for a rally and demonstration outside the Indian consulate at Bloor and Sherbourne Streets Saturday afternoon.

It started as a car rally at Bramalea Go station, before protesters made their way to downtown Toronto. 

Hundreds of protesters - on foot and in a convoy of vehicles - gathered to show solidarity with farmers in India, who say new laws there, threaten their livelihood and will result in them being exploited by corporations. 

Several routes in the downtown core were impacted by the large convoy of vehicles.

Rally organizers say media blackouts are planned in India, so they want to keep attention focused on the issue. 

They're urging the Canadian government to pressure India to reverse course. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already facing criticism from India for expressing support for farmers there, earlier this week.