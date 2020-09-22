"I found a new name for you, the "Ugly Tyrant Clown," I hope you like it"

Quebec resident Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier appeared in a Buffalo NY, court today to face a charge of making threats against the President of the United States, according to court papers.

She pleaded not guilty.

Ferrier, 53, was arrested Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House.

The package allegedly included a threatening letter in which she called President Donald Trump an "Ugly Tyrant Clown" and ordered him to ``give up and remove your application for this election.''

It goes on to say, "So I made a special gift for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter. If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison or I might use my gun.''

The envelope containing the toxic substance and the threatening letter was addressed to the White House but was intercepted at a mail sorting facility on Friday.

Ferrier is also believed to have sent six letters containing ricin received on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 by police and corrections facilities in Texas, according to a sworn statement by FBI special agent Jonathan Preston.

At the time she was arrested, a gun was found in Ferrier's car, but there's no indication on if she was on her way to Washington, to attempt to kill the President.

(With files from Canadian Press)