"I'm calling them out right now, you gotta pick up the pace!"

Premier Doug Ford is blaming some of Ontario's regional medical officers for the province's inconsistent rate of COVID-19 testing.

Ford says some of the top doctors are not ordering enough testing in their regions and that needs to change.

At his daily briefing Tuesday, the premier declined to name which regions and which medical officers he believed weren't performing enough tests.

Ford says ``they know who they are.''

The province reported Tuesday that 10,654 tests were completed in the previous 24 hours, the lowest total in five days.

Ford's government had set a target of processing 16,000 tests a day.