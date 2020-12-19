iHeartRadio

Identity of victim struck and killed in midtown garage Friday released

VICTIM

Toronto Police have released the identity of a victim struck and killed by a vehicle inside a parking garage Friday night.

The collision occurred on Eglinton Avenue East near Mt. Pleasant Road, at around 5:30 p.m.

Police arrived to find a male victim without vital signs.

He has now been identified as 52-year-old Scott Andrew Rosen,of Toronto.

The driver of the vehicle involved took off.

The vehicle is described as a white u-haul van or pick-up truck, with damage to the passenger side. 

The case is now a Homicide and investigators are asking anyone who saw or may have recorded something, to contact them.

It marks the 70th Homicide of the year in Toronto.