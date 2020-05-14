If your car has been sitting, here's what you should know

If you've been following the rules, there's a good chance your vehicle has been sitting, parked for weeks.

While it's not a huge problem, there are several things you should know before you jump in and go for a spin.

First off, your car may not even start.

"Dead batteries are going to be an issue," says Brian Early, an auto mechanic at Auto Experts in Oshawa. "Every vehicle has a little bit of a draw, and plus batteries lose their charge over time."

So, you might need a boost, or you may have to put a charger on your car's battery, if you have one.

Other than that, you could turn your attention to your tires, to make sure they are still pumped up.

"The one thing I'd like to check before driving is the pressures, in case you've had a slow leak," say Early.

The fuel in the tank should be okay, but it wouldn't hurt to fill the tank to freshen up the gas in the tank. But when you head out, if your car has been sitting, you may hear a grinding noise. That's rust on the brakes.

Depending on where you park that could be a problem.

"If you're parking in a driveway, especially down by the lake, you may be into brake work, when this is all said and done," says Early.

He says that is because of the extra moisture in the air, which leads to more rust. But for most of us, the rust on the brakes will be simply on the surface and can me worn off a few minutes into your first drive.

But the one thing you probably didn't think about, is that sanitizer you're using could be a big problem.

"A lot of people are going gung-ho with the sterilization of the inside of your car, and that's great," says Early. "Be very careful what you're using. Alcohol and some of these sanitizer wipes can damage finishes, and could be especially bad for touch screens."

He suggests reading your owners manual, or calling your carmaker just to make sure you're not using the wrong stuff and doing more harm than good.