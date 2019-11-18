iHeartRadio
Indian police bust a phony call centre, aimed at bilking Canadians

Have you been getting those annoying calls from Canada Revenue Agency? The ones where the person on the other end of the line, claims that you owe money and have to pay up or risk getting arrested.

It looks like the people who are believed to be responsible have been arrested in India.

In a statement from Delhi Police, officers were tipped off about the bogus call centre on Friday and quickly moved in, arresting 32 pepople on Sunday.

Computers, cell phones and even "cheating script pages", directing the scammers on what to say, were seized by officers.

According to police, several calls were in progress when they moved in, and the computer screens displayed Canadian phone numbers.

The people arrested range in age from 19 to 37 years-old.

Police gave an example of one case where a Canadian was bilked of more than $13,000.

 

 

