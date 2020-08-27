It's been 10 days since an inmate at Maplehurst Correctional Centre in Milton, was simply allowed to walk free.

28-year-old Amritpal Singh Aujla was released in error, after being remanded in custody on various drug charges and a charge of possession of stolen goods.

He's getting acquainted with the inside of a cell again, after Halton Police he'd been caught in North York.

And they say he could face new charges.

"There could potentially be other charges aside what you'd be looking at: escape from lawful custody from his initial release," says Constable Ryan Anderson of Halton Regional Police.

Which means, if you know you're not supposed to go free and they let you out, you should speak up.

Anderson wasn't aware if the new charges are from the unlawful release, or from something else that may have happened while he was on the lam.

As for the mixup that happened which led to his mistaken release, the Solicitor General's office is looking into it.