iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Inmate who was "mistakenly" released, back in custody

Amritpal Singh Aujla, 28, is shown in a handout image from HRPS.

It's been 10 days since an inmate at Maplehurst Correctional Centre in Milton, was simply allowed to walk free.

28-year-old Amritpal Singh Aujla was released in error, after being remanded in custody on various drug charges and a charge of possession of stolen goods.

He's getting acquainted with the inside of a cell again, after Halton Police he'd been caught in North York.

And they say he could face new charges.

"There could potentially be other charges aside what you'd be looking at: escape from lawful custody from his initial release," says Constable Ryan Anderson of Halton Regional Police.

Which means, if you know you're not supposed to go free and they let you out, you should speak up.

Anderson wasn't aware if the new charges are from the unlawful release, or from something else that may have happened while he was on the lam.

As for the mixup that happened which led to his mistaken release, the Solicitor General's office is looking into it.