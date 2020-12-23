Insurance companies save big in the pandemic

Did your insurance company cut you a break this year? Let's hope so, or else this may not go over well.

There's a new report suggesting that by the time the calendar flips to 2021, car insurance companies in Ontario may have saved $2.7 billion thanks to more people staying home.

Insurers in this province saved more than the eight others examined as part of a study from rate comparison website hellosafe.

Companies don't have to pay out insurance benefits as often as before. Both crashes and claims have fallen by about a third.

Some drivers have seen savings though. In October, Ontario's finance minister revealed insurers had given drivers a $1 billion break, working out to an average of $162 dollars a year for a typical driver.