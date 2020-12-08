Investigation underway after fatal junkyard fire

One person has died after a fire in Toronto's Stockyards neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire says crews were called to the area of Union and Turnberry — south of Keele and Rogers — for a junkyard fire earlier this morning.

Toronto Paramedics say they were called to the scene for a report of cardiac arrest, and arrived to find one person without vital signs. The patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell says when crews arrived there was some smoke visible but crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No information has been released about the age or gender of the person, and no cause of the fire has been determined.