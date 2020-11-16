Investigation underway after shots fired incident involving Caledon OPP

Information is still coming in tonight, but there's a heavy police presence in Mississauga, following a shots fired incident involving Caledon OPP officers in Brampton.

Here's what we know so far: Caledon OPP were conducting a criminial investigation early this evening, involving a vehicle on Hollingsworth Circle in Brampton. That's in the Crown Victoria Drive and Creditview Road area.

Peel Regional Police say there was some sort of interaction between officers and the suspects in the vehicle. That's when shots were fired by Caledon OPP officers. The suspects fled the area.

The vehicle was later found in the Derry Road and Mavis Road area of Mississauga.

You can expect a heavy police presence there for several hours, as the search for the suspects continues. The OPP helicopter was also involved in the search.

Police will also be canvassing the neighbourhood for video surveillance.

Because officers discharged their firearms, it's not yet clear if the SIU will invoke its mandate.

"The Ontario Provincial Police will remain on scene and Peel Regional Police will assist and they are in the process of speaking with the Special Investigations Unit as firearms were discharged and they do want to make them notified, but no decision has been made at this time, if the SIU will be invoking their mandate. Further information on this incident will be available from the Ontario Provincial Police once a decision is made by the SIU, if they'll be invoking their mandate," said Constable Akhil Mooken with Peel Regional Police, during a media update this evening.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.