Investigators release timeline of Nova Scotia shooting spree

RCMP have released a detailed timeline of a killer's murderous rampage across Nova Scotia on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

They confirm it began with 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman attacking and tying up his long-time girlfriend in their Portapique home.

The woman managed to escape and hide in the woods.

At daybreak, hours after several people were shot and killed and five buildings were set on fire, she called 9-1-1.

She told police Wortman was wearing an R-C-M-P uniform, driving a replica R-C-M-P cruiser and was armed with several firearms that included pistols and long-barrelled weapons.

Superintendent Darren Campbell also revealed that a gunshot victim encountered as police arrived Saturday night reported he was shot from a vehicle that resembled a police car.

That person survived.

The search for the suspect stretched from late Saturday night to Sunday morning, when the death toll rose to 22 as the gunman evaded police.

It ended when Wortman pulled into a gas station in Enfield, where police driving an unmarked vehicle had also stopped for gas.