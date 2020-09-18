Is this the second wave?

Ontario is reporting 401 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, marking the first time since June 2nd, that we've seen more than 400 new cases.

It's much higher than the seven-day average of 260 new cases.

130 of those new infections have come in Toronto, with 82 in Peel Region and 61 in Ottawa.

Nearly 36,000 tests have been completed.

67% of the new cases came in people 40-years-old or younger.

The health minister says the number of people in hospital dropped a little, while the number of people in ICU and on ventilators remained fairly steady.