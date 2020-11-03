Is today the day we find out when indoor dining and gyms can reopen?

The Premier is expected to unveil a new tiered system for COVID-19 restrictions today, but it's unclear whether we'll learn when indoor dining, theatres and gyms can reopen.

28-day restrictions in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa are set to expire at the end of the day Friday. Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that a decision on whether to ease restrictions would be made, "very soon."

Government sources told CTV News Toronto on Monday that the new tiered system would act as a dimmer switch, with restrictions increasing and decreasing as needed.

Restrictions could range from none to a full lockdown and each stage would include clear criteria.

The tiered system was reportedly being discussed by Premier Ford's cabinet on Monday with an announcement expected today.