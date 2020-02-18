It's a slow and slippery Tuesday morning commute

Your drive to work this morning is going to be tricky with a snowy, slushy and slippery mess on the roads.

The snow started falling around 2 a.m. and Environment Canada expects it to continue, possibly mixed with rain, until about 9 a.m.

They say most areas can expect about 5 centimetres. There could be more in the north end and a little less closer to the lake.

A winter weather travel advisory warns we could see some light freezing rain mixing in.

Things should melt for the most part though.

There's a chance of showers this afternoon with high of 6.