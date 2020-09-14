It's back-to-school (finally) in Toronto

Thousands of students return to school in Canada's largest city today.

The staggered start begins for Toronto Catholic schools.

About 70 percent of the 90,000 students in the Catholic school system will be learning in person this fall.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is opening back up for the first time since March and will welcome about a quarter of students in elementary schools today under its staggard start plan.

All children will be in the classroom by Thursday.

The board is trying to keep class sizes lower in parts of the city where COVID-19 has been spreading.

Officials tell NEWSTALK 1010, where possible, they're aiming for classes of 15 up to grade 3 and 20 up to grade 8.

In elementary schools, students will eat lunch in their classroom and classes will go out for recess together.

The goal is to put children in direct and indirect contact with no more than 50 students over the course of their day.

There will be no school bus transportation this week, except for students with special needs.



With files from Tiffany Hendsbee