It's been a year since COVID-19 arrived in Canada

It's been exactly one year since the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in Canada.

The 56-year-old man had arrived at Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto with what seemed to be mild pneumonia.

But because he had travelled from China and his X-rays were unusual, the decision was made to admit him.

Samples were sent by taxi to Ontario's public health laboratory, which had been working to come up with a reliable test.

The lab was soon able to confirm the man was infected with what was then being called the novel coronavirus.

Although ``Patient Zero'' eventually recovered, more than 18,500 people in Canada have since died from COVID-19.

A year later, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on governments for a clear path forward.

In a news release, the group which represents physicians calls for three things:

1. Ensure that the vaccine rollout gets back on track: We must secure our vaccine supply and guarantee a consistent delivery schedule. Every delay and interruption costs lives. By getting our vaccine plan back on track we can protect individuals at high risk of complications, including those living in long-term care and Indigenous communities, before moving on to mass immunization.

2. Contain existing COVID-19 cases: We need to regain control in cities and communities where case numbers continue to skyrocket. This means redoubling our efforts in effective testing, contact tracing and isolation.

3. Establish a clear, pan-Canadian plan: Provincial and federal governments need to collaborate in delivering a clear, longer-range plan instead of focusing on short-term strategies that shift from lockdown to lockdown. People in Canada will be better equipped to follow public health guidelines and adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions if they understand the path ahead.



With files from NEWSTALK 1010