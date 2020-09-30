It's decision day. Will you switch between online and in-person learning?

If you have a child in the Toronto District School Board, today is the deadline to decide whether you want to switch them between online and in-class learning.

However some students, still don't know what online learning looks like.

The board says all the required English teachers have been hired and that they'll need approximately two days for training. They expect these teachers will be ready for their students by Friday.

The board is still looking for around 80 teachers for French Immersion/Extended French.

Families who decide they want to switch between online and in-person learning will do so beginning October 13th.