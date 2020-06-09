It's now easier to find a Bike Share bike in Toronto

There are more bike lanes in the City of Toronto, so this only makes sense.

The City is expanding the Bike Share TO program, to now include 6,800 bikes and more than 12,000 docking stations in the city.

"We will now have startions located as far north as Yonge Street at Yonge Blvd, as far west as Longbranch GO station and as far east as Danforth at Birchmount," says Mayor John Tory.

The expansion doubles the area covered by the Bike Share TO network to more than 200 square meters.

The service was founded by a private company, who went bankrupt in 2013. Thats when the city stepped up and took over.

The total cost of the expansion is $11.25 million, with $9 million being picked up by the provincial government.

But it's not only going to be pedal bikes, the city is going to try out ebikes as part of the program.

"Included in the expansion numbers are 300 pedal-assist ebikes and 10 ebike charging stations," says Tory.

And that doesn't mean the City is done with those escooters, that a company tried to bring to Toronto last summer. Those are the ones you see in other cities left at street corners in downtown areas.

"We're also anticipating the reciept of a report on the use of electric scooters, and are contemplating permitting some demonstration use on ActiveTO closed roads," admits Tory.

But that's not yet set in stone.

More and more people are enjoying the use of BikeShareTO, with the service setting a new record for usage on the weekend, with 36,000 rides.