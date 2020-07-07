It's official. Masks are now mandatory in Toronto

Almost four months after the World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 a pandemic, today is the day masks become mandatory for indoor public spaces in Toronto.

NEWSTALK 1010 was the first to tell you last week this move was coming. Today, the bylaw goes into effect.

It means you'll need to wear a mask inside places like grocery stores, pharmacies and shopping malls.

But it sounds like there will be some pushback from a small minority.

A group is planning a protest starting at 9:30 a.m. at Yonge Dundas Square. It's not clear how many will take part but they plan to get on the TTC without masks.

Toronto Mayor John Tory told NEWSTALK 1010's The Rush on Monday, he supports the TTC's policy of not denying anyone a ride.

"So they'll do that and have a ride on the streetcar, and have a protest, and get some news coverage and I presume that will make them happy," Tory said.

With files from Russ Courtney