Jim Karygiannis returning to City Hall...again

Jim Karygiannis, the elected Scarborough-Agincourt representative, will be allowed to return to office temporarily.

Justice Harvison Young ruled in Karygiannis' favour that the Court of Appeal's decision to remove him from office on June 24th should be put on hold until the Supreme Court of Canada decides whether to hear the case.

He first lost his Toronto Council seat in November of last year after he overspent on a post-election party for donors.

A Superior Court judge returned him to office weeks later.

Then in June, the Court of Appeal overruled that and removed him from office, again.

It's unclear when the Supreme Court of Canada will decide on whether to hear the case.