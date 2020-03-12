Jury trials in Ontario suspended because of coronavirus

The Ontario Court of Justice has suspended new jury trials and panels for upcoming matters are being told not to attend court, in the latest ripple effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Jury trials currently in progress will continue, unless the trial judge orders otherwise," the court said in a statement.

In a statement, Ministry of the Attorney-General spokesperson Jenessa Crognali said it's a precautionary measure to keep the public, court users and staff safe.

"The health and well-being of Ontarians is our government's number one priority. Since we first learned of COVID-19 as an emerging public health issue, Ontario has been diligently monitoring the developing situation and working with partners to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians," she said.

"The Ministry of the Attorney General continues to monitor the evolving situation on COVID-19 and we will continue working with the SCJ and other partners on preparedness planning for the justice sector."

NEWSTALK1010 Legal Analyst Ed Prutschi said the public should understand that despite a jury only being 12 people, reaching that small number requires many more.

"Typically, once or twice a week, you're bringing in 500-plus people, stuffing them into a room where they spend the better part of one to three days as their numbers are called," he said.

Administrative court appearances also involve large numbers of people in a courtroom, he said.

He also says this opens up the conversation about safety for those awaiting trial in custody, saying some people have been waiting for months or years for a trial to begin.

That combined with people going in and out of jail could lead to a much more internal outbreak.

"The last place I would want to be right now anywhere is in a jail where I find out my cellmate has COVID-19," he said. "Inmates, again presumptively innocent, are in an impossible situation, they are combined in a very small area."

"It (virus) runs through a jail incredibly fast."