Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

Actor Jussie Smollett is suing the city of Chicago for malicious prosecution.

The former "Empire" star's lawyers claim the city is suing him for more than 130-thousand dollars after already having accepted a ten-thousand-dollar payment from him as payment in full.

They also claim the two brothers who police say helped Smollett stage a homophobic and racist attack were held for 47 hours by police and denied all involvement in the case.

The lawyers say the two men changed their story after they were assured immunity, and that's when they pointed the blame at Smollett.

(With files from NBC news)