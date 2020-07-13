iHeartRadio

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

kelly preston

Actor Kelly Preston has died at age 57. John Travolta, Preston's husband of 28 years, confirmed late Sunday that his wife had died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in "Jerry Maguire,'' "Twins'' and at times starring with her husband in films like "Battlefield Earth'' and "Gotti.''

The couple was married in 1991 in Paris after meeting on a film set, and had three children together. They experienced tragedy in 2009 when their son Jett died after a seizure in the Bahamas.