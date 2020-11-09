Late-stage trial data shows COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective

U.S. drug company Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech say their vaccine has shown to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

It's according to data from their late-stage trial.

The companies expect to produce up 50 million doses this year and up to 1.3 billion next year.

Canada has signed a deal to acquire at least 20 million doses of this vaccine.

It requires two doses per person.

These findings are being called interim results, which means the numbers could change once the vaccine trial is complete.