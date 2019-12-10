Laura Babcock's family finally receives her death certificate

A Toronto family finally has a death certificate for their daughter, two years after two men were convicted in her murder.

Laura Babcock's mother says Premier Doug Ford personally delivered the document to the family home last month.

In 2017, a jury found Dellen Millard and Mark Smich guilty of first-degree murder in Babcock's death.

The jury found that the pair burned the young woman's body in an animal incinerator in July 2012.

But the coroner could not declare her dead because they did not have a body.

The Ontario government has now changed a regulation to make it easier for the families of those who vanish under perilous circumstances to get a death certificate.

