Lawyer for Toronto's alleged feces dumper says client is doing better, hopes to move on

Samuel Opoku, the man accused of dumping buckets of liquified feces on people at several Toronto campuses will be back in court next month, after a brief appearance in mental health court Monday.

"Mr. Opoku is doing very well," his lawyer Jordan Weisz said after the appearance. "He's certainly doing a lot better than he was a week, two weeks, three weeks ago."

Opoku’s lawyer Jordan Weisz: “I think it’s clear that he’s certainly doing a lot better than he was a week, two weeks, three weeks ago... this hopefully will just be a terrible chapter and the entire city hopefully can move on.” pic.twitter.com/izvtifKi4s — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) December 23, 2019

Opoku is charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief in relation to the attacks on or around the University of Toronto and York University.

He is currently out on bail with conditions.

The court proceedings cannot be published because of a publication ban.

Although Opoku will not be in mental health court on January 6th as he was Monday, Weisz says he will continue to get the supports and resources he needs.

"We're bringing him back sooner rather than later because we want to ensure that we're on top of everything," he said.

Opoku appeared at court wearing a blue denim jacket and jeans, and along with Weisz was joined by other legal and mental support staff.

"Hopefully everyone will be able to move on to the extent that that's possible, difficult obviously for the alleged victims, but this hopefully will just be a terrible chapter and the entire city hopefully can move on," Weisz sadi.