LCBO employee from Mississauga location tests positive for COVID-19

The LCBO issued a statement today, after an employee at a Mississauga location tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement indicates the team member worked at store #698, which is at 65 Square One Drive.

The employee's last shift worked in the store was on Thursday, December 31st. The employee is now self-isolating at home.

The LCBO also issued a statement on its website on Saturday, January 2, 2021, after being notified that other team members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the following LCBO locations:

Store #523 in Thornhill (180 Promenade Circle). The last shift work in store was on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Store #747 in Markham (100 Copper Creek Drive). The last shift work in store was on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Store #234 in Toronto (211 Lloyd Manor Road). The last shift work in store was on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Store #337 in Courtright (42 Thompson Street). The last shift work in store was on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Store #166 in Essex (39 Arthur Avenue). The last shift worked in-store was on Thursday, December 24, 2020. This is further to LCBO’s media advisories on December 29 and December 24, informing of previous confirmed cases. This location remains closed until further notice.

Store #200 in London (348 Clarke Road). The last shift work in store was on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. This is further to LCBO’s media advisories on December 29, December 27 and December 20, informing of previous confirmed cases.

Store #675 in Toronto (1015 Lake Shore Blvd. East). The last shift work in store was on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

The employees are self-isolating at home.

