LCBO reducing its operating hours

Beginning Thursday, March 19 all LCBO stores will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

It indicates the decision was made after the province declared a state of emergency.

Delivery options will still be available, though customers will have to follow pick up directions provided by Canada Post for home deliveries.

Stores will also stop accepting returns. Customers wishing to make a return are told to hold on to the product and receipts. All eligible returns will be honoured at a future date.

LCBO Convenience Outlets authorized to sell beverage alcohol are privately-owned and business hours may vary.