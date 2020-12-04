LCBO teaming up with SkipTheDishes

Another option for getting booze without leaving the safety of their own home.

SkipTheDishes has teamed up with the LCBO, offering on-demand delivery, directly to customers.

The partnership was announced on Friday, and will start with 15 stores in Toronto.

They aren't the first though. Uber Eats and DoorDash are already offering alcohol delivery.

"We're thrilled to be able to expand our offerings to our customers in Ontario through this partnership with the LCBO," says Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success at SkipTheDishes. "In the lead up to the holidays, this service comes at the perfect time to bring the safety and convenience of alcohol home delivery to customers in Toronto."

The LCBO says, "We anticipate it will be a great success over the holiday season and we hope to expand the service further across the province in the new year."