Liberal Government and Opposition still at an impasse over returning to Parliament Monday

The federal Liberals and the official Opposition remain at an impasse.

Unless an agreement is reached before Monday, all 338 M-P's and House of Commons staff will be expected to make their way to Ottawa to resume business as usual.

The Liberals are offering one in-person sitting each week as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, but Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is demanding up to four in-person sittings per week, arguing the Liberals need to be held accountable for their response to the crisis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is hopeful a deal can be struck.

During his daily briefing this morning, the Prime Minister addressed the ongoing debate: "We've proposed that Parliament could come back in a modified way every single week to ensure accountability, to ensure that we can move forward on legislation and that's what we're very much hoping we're going to get agreement on from all parties."

He says several of the Opposition parties agree that limited weekly sittings would ensure accountability and allow Parliament to continue to pass necessary legislation.



