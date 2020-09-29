Liberals announce purchase of 7.9 million rapid tests, though Health Canada approval remains

With lineups at Ontario and Quebec assessment centres and concerns of a testing backlog, the federal government has announced a deal to purchase millions of rapid COVID-19 tests, even though they haven’t been approved by Health Canada yet.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday the government will buy 7.9 million ID NOW swab tests from U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories, which can give a result in roughly 15 minutes at the point of care.

However, Health Canada regulators have yet to formally approve the test.

“We hope that the approval can happen shortly, but I cannot give you an exact date,” Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said.

The goal is not only to ease the lineups at testing centres and give people quicker results instead of the current several days, but also clear backlogs that can hamper contact tracing.

In Ontario for example, the testing backlog is just under 55,000 results, after 38,375 tests were completed a day ago, with 554 new cases.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the tests would be prioritized for remote areas that don’t have the fastest access to lab facilities, as well as high-risk areas.

She added conversations will take place with provinces and territories on how best to distribute them.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said a major reason for the lineups in Ontario has been on the lack of approval for rapid tests.

“They’re working hard, they’re working around the clock Health Canada and I had that assurance from the deputy prime minister and the prime minister,” Ford said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Health Canada also posted Tuesday guidance for companies for manufacturers developing antigen testing.