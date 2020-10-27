Liberals hang on in two Toronto-area by-elections

It was a night of back and forth leads, but the Liberals have held on to two strongholds in the Toronto area.

Marci Ien is the MP-elect for Toronto Centre and Ya'ara Saks is the MP-elect for York Centre. Both women ran as Liberal candidates.

The Green Party leader and candidate for Toronto Centre, Annamie Paul, conceded to her Liberal opponent before the votes were finalized.



Saks's victory comes after a nail-biter race against her opponent Conservative candidate Julius Tiangson, who at one point in the night led by just one vote when the majority of polls had reported.

Most of Monday evening was a back-and-forth for each candidate, leading at different times.

Toronto Centre had a roughly 31 per cent voter turnout rate, while York Centre had just over a 25 per cent turnout rate.

You can view the full preliminary results of both elections here.