Lifeless body of man found on trail in Rexdale
The lifeless body of a man was found early Sunday morning, near Highway 27 and West Humber Trail in Rexdale.
A jogger, passing through the area, alerted police to the discovery just after 7 a.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police original deemed the death suspicious, but have now confirmed it to be a homicide.
Homicide investigators have taken over the case.
They also confirm the victim was found with obvious signs of trauma.
An autopsy will be conducted.