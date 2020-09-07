Lifeless body of man found on trail in Rexdale

The lifeless body of a man was found early Sunday morning, near Highway 27 and West Humber Trail in Rexdale.



A jogger, passing through the area, alerted police to the discovery just after 7 a.m.



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police original deemed the death suspicious, but have now confirmed it to be a homicide.



Homicide investigators have taken over the case.



They also confirm the victim was found with obvious signs of trauma.



An autopsy will be conducted.

