Lifeless body of man found on trail in Rexdale

homicide

The lifeless body of a man was found early Sunday morning, near Highway 27 and West Humber Trail in Rexdale.

A jogger, passing through the area, alerted police to the discovery just after 7 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police original deemed the death suspicious, but have now confirmed it to be a homicide. 

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

They also confirm the victim was found with obvious signs of trauma.

An autopsy will be conducted.
 