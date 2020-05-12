LISTEN: NEWSTALK 1010 wins 5 Murrow Awards

NEWSTALK1010 is the proud winner of five Regional Murrow Awards.

Edward R. Murrow awards recognize the best in radio, tv, digital and social media in North America. NEWSTALK 1010 has won in the categories of Breaking News, Continuing Coverage, Long and Short feature reporting, and news casting.

Listen to the award winning segments:

Light from Darkness: Work of an OPP Child Exploitation Investigator

With Lucas Meyer

Raptors Championship win

With Russ Courtney

Trudeau Blackface Bombshell

With Barb DiGiulio and The Night Side team

Conversation with a Killer: The Alek Minassian Police Statement

With Hayley Cooper

Toronto Raptors Parade and Shooting

With Ryan Doyle, Jay Michaels and the Rush team