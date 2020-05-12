LISTEN: NEWSTALK 1010 wins 5 Murrow Awards
NEWSTALK1010 is the proud winner of five Regional Murrow Awards.
Edward R. Murrow awards recognize the best in radio, tv, digital and social media in North America. NEWSTALK 1010 has won in the categories of Breaking News, Continuing Coverage, Long and Short feature reporting, and news casting.
Listen to the award winning segments:
Light from Darkness: Work of an OPP Child Exploitation Investigator
With Lucas Meyer
Raptors Championship win
With Russ Courtney
Trudeau Blackface Bombshell
With Barb DiGiulio and The Night Side team
Conversation with a Killer: The Alek Minassian Police Statement
With Hayley Cooper
Toronto Raptors Parade and Shooting
With Ryan Doyle, Jay Michaels and the Rush team