Being late for a trip is never ideal.



Calling 9-1-1 to ask the police to act as an "emergency" ride service, to get you there on time?



Yeah...not gonna happen.



Yes. This was a real call.#NotFor911#911Awareness pic.twitter.com/lBFItsGZ0r — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 21, 2019

It seems almost hard to believe.

This was an actual 9-1-1 call to Peel Regional Police.

A woman, who was late for a train at Union Station, decided to call 9-1-1, to see if she could get an emergency ride to the station from Police.

It turns out, cops are no Uber drivers.

Police are releasing the phone calls, as part of a campaign to educate the public about what is and what isn't an emergency.

In this case, what was an emergency to this woman, wasn't an emergency police respond to. Obviously.

She hasn't been charged.