LISTEN: What the Liberals did right and wrong ahead of pandemic 

Former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she takes responsibility for the current stage of long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is much the Liberals were doing that was not continued when the PC government came into office.

"Do I wish that we had solved this problem and gotten into a better situation? Absolutely," she said on the Jerry Agar Show.

Wynne said the Liberals followed recommendations after SARS, especially for hospital preparedness, while upgrading thousands of LTC beds.

"But it's not enough," she said. "You can see the difference between the way the hospitals were ready and the way long-term care homes were ready."

However, Wynne maintains that certain efforts by the Liberals around inspections and staffing were not followed by the Ford Government and said major questions over the current private/public model will be very difficult for Ford to address going forward.

"It's just not that simple," she said. "Do we move away from that? Hard to put that toothpaste back in the tube."